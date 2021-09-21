Bengaluru Riots: NIA Arrests Absconding Accused Tabrez In DJ Halli Police Station Rioting

In relation to the Bengaluru riots probe, National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an absconding charge-sheeted accused named-Tabrez in the DJ Halli Police Station demonstrations. According to officials, the arrest was conducted in a joint operation with Karnataka Police. The case was registered on August 12, 2020, at Devarajeevanahalli Police Station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The 35-year-old absconding accused, a resident of Old Bengaluru Layout was booked by the premier investigation agency along with Bengaluru Police pursuant to the protests against the alleged derogatory social media (Facebook) post over Prophet Mohammed published by an individual, Naveen. The episode turned violent and a group of people attacked the police station with stones and weapons. The demonstration led to stone pelting, people set police-owned vehicles ablaze which resulted in damage to government and private properties.

Accused in DJ Halli Police Station, Bengaluru riots probe arrested by NIA

According to the investigation taken up by NIA, a charge sheet had been filed before the NIA Special Court, Bengaluru under various sections of the UA(P) Act, Karnataka Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act (KPDLP Act) against 19 accused individuals. The probe revealed that Tabrez is a member of Sagaipuram ward, SDPI and a political outfit of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and was involved in hatching the conspiracy to attack the DJ Halli Police Station. As per NIA submissions, Tabrez had instigated several others via WhatsApp groups. NIA confirmed that further investigation is underway.

Originally, the FIR was registered at Devarajeevanahalli Police Station in Bengaluru City under sections 143, 147, 307, 436, 353, 332, 333, 427, 504, 506, 149 & 34 of IPC, Section 4 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 along with Section 2 of Karnataka Prevention of Destruction & Loss of Property Act, 1981.

The case had arisen from the incident on August 11, 2020, wherein a mob protesting against the alleged derogatory social media (Facebook) post about Prophet Mohammed posted by one Naveen, had turned violent and attacked the police station with dangerous weapons and stones, burnt police vehicles and damaged government and private properties. NIA had re-registered the case, dated September 21, 2020, and initiated the investigation.