Bengaluru: Road Rage Incident Caught On Dash Cam, 2 Arrested

A road rage incident was captured on the dash cam of a Bengaluru techie’s car in which two men could be seen stopping the vehicle. The two men stood in front of the car with their bike in an intimidating manner while blocking it from moving ahead. After a complaint by the techie, the police registered an FIR and arrested both the accused.

The owner of the car alleged that he and his family were attacked by the unknown miscreants in the Whitefield area of Bengaluru. The miscreants came riding a two-wheeler and suddenly stopped the car, pelted stones and tried to open the car to assault the people sitting inside, the car’s owner said. The incident happened on Saturday, August 5.

