Bengaluru Skit Insulting Dr Ambedkar Lands 7 Students, Principal & Organiser In Custody

Nine people were arrested for a skit performance enacted by students of Jain University's Centre for Management Studies earlier this month in Bengaluru which triggered a row for making offensive remarks against the Father of the Constitution, Dr B R Ambedkar, and Dalits.

As per the information gathered, seven students, the principal and the program organiser were arrested following an FIR being lodged. Initially, six students were suspended from the college by the management but the Bengaluru police took action after a protest by the National Students Union of India outside the Centre of Management Studies (CMS), which led Jain University to declare holidays for three days.

As per reports, the organiser of the program who belongs to the managing group of Jain Group of Institutions, as well as the principal of the Centre for Management Studies, Mr Dinesh, who was allegedly absconding for the last few days, has been held. The case against all nine people has been registered under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

NSUI & Karnataka Congress protest insult to Babasaheb Ambedkar

On February 12, the National Students Union of India (NSUI) and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) protested outside the Centre of Management Studies (CMS) of Jain University in Bengaluru against the college authorities. They also raised slogans while carrying flags and a picture of Ambedkar.

The controversy erupted after a skit was performed by the students of Jain University during a college festival which was condemned by the Dalit groups for containing objectionable comments against Ambedkar and the entire Dalit community.

Republic has learned that the play concerned has been performed at four platforms, three times in the state of Karnataka and one time at an Under-25 Summit.