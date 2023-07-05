Bengaluru Student Stabbed To Death In Broad Daylight, 8 Arrested For On-cam Murder

A horrific murder took place in broad daylight in Bengaluru wherein a college-going youth was stabbed to death in the tech hub's Manjunath Nagar under Basaveshwaranagar police station limits. The deceased has been identified as Suhail and the incident has been captured on camera.

The incident occurred just 100 metres away from the victim's house when the youth stepped out to go to college. Around eight assailants on two scooters and an auto arrived at the spot and stabbed Suhail repeatedly. The victim was then taken to the hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.

Murder in broad daylight shocks Bengaluru

An eyewitness who did not wish for his identity to be revealed told Republic, "We were passing by the road when two-wheelers and an auto came in the way of the boy who was in his late teens and started raining blows on him. Later, they attacked him with sharp objects and the boy fell down profusely bleeding on the road. He was screaming for help when some students immediately picked him up and rushed him to the hospital."

In the video which Republic has accessed, Suhail can be heard screaming for help. A case on murder has been registered at Basaveshwaranagar police station.

8 arrested over college feud gone horribly wrong

Speaking exclusively to Republic, DCP West Lakshman Nimbargi said that a total of eight persons, including seven boys, have been arrested in connection with the murder of student Suhail in Basaveshwaranagar.

"On July 1, Suhail had beaten up a boy who had indulged in an argument over touching his leg while dancing during a freshers' party. After the incident, the boy had gone home and told his parents that he had fallen from a bike and injured his eye. Not only did the matter turn into hatred, but it was learnt that the boy, who was humiliated by the beating, hatched a conspiracy with his friends to kill Suhail which he did on July 3. The college was closed on July 2 and then Suhail was killed on July 3. The key accused has been identified as Yogish," the DCP said.