The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Bengaluru Students Gather At Town Hall To Protest Against JNU Violence

General News

Bengaluru students gather at Town Hall to protest against JNU violence that took place on Sunday, December 5

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Bengaluru students gather at the town hall to protest against JNU violence. 

Republic TV accessed videos in which masked goons can be seen going on a rampage. In another video, Aishe Ghosh, the president of the students' union can be seen injured.  In the video, she is heard saying: "I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I have been bleeding. I was brutally beaten up".

Meanwhile, the students union of JNU has alleged that the attack was carried out by the ABVP.  Releasing a statement, the JNUSU said: "Right Now ABVP has gathered in huge numbers in Sabarmati Dhaba in JNU armed with lathis and rods. They are breaking glasses of hostels and cars. Yesterday they have been doing rampage in JNU to threaten students protesting against fee-hike. Several students including JNUSU President Aishi and JNUSU Gen Sec Satish Chandra Yadav are wounded. Right now, the ABVP goons from outside JNU have entered the campus." 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
JNUSU ADMITS AUTHENCITY OF VIDEO
SHAHABUDDIN THREATENS PROSECUTOR
YOUNG PEOPLE ARE PRESCIENT
MALANG TRAILER: MEMES GO VIRAL
DONALD TRUMP WARNS IRAN ON NCLEAR
PREZ KOVIND COMES TO BRIDE'S RESCUE