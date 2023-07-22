Bengaluru Student's Tragic Demise Sparks Accusations Of College Harassment

The death of a 19-year-old B.Tech. student from Bengaluru has stirred a social media outcry. Aditya Prabhu died by suicide, jumping from the 8th floor of a building at his college campus. However, in the wake of the tragic incident, social media has erupted with accusations of alleged harassment by college authorities.

Ganesh Prabhu, the deceased's father, has filed a formal police complaint, holding the college administration accountable for his son's death. In the complaint, Mr. Prabhu alleges that the college authorities were complicit in the tragic event by subjecting his son to harassment. Following Aditya's death, numerous social media posts emerged, recounting alleged instances of harassment faced by the late student at the hands of college authorities, seniors including the student’s mentors.

Family demands justice

The deceased's sorrowful parents expressed that they continuously raised concerns with the college authorities about their son's well-being but felt unheard and ignored until it was too late. They firmly hold the college authorities responsible for their son's tragic suicide. “We want Justice for our son”, said Aditya’s parents.

Accusations of exam cheating compound the tragedy

Adding to the complexity of the situation, it has come to light that Aditya Prabhu was accused of cheating in an examination.