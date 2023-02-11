Suspected Terrorist Arif Arrested In Bengaluru For Alleged Links With Al Qaeda

In a massive development, suspected terrorist Arif has been arrested in Bengaluru under a joint operation carried out by the Internal Security Department (ISD) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday morning.

Suspected Al Qaeda Terrorist Arrested In Bengaluru

Arif, a resident of Uttar Pradesh was working as a software engineer in a private firm and was working from home. The accused was under the radar of security agencies for the last 2 years for having alleged links with terror organisations like Al Qaeda and ISI.

Republic TV has learnt that accused the security agencies picked up Arif from his Thanisandra residence in Bengaluru and raided the premises confiscating his electronic devices and documents. It was revealed that the accused was in constant touch with Al Qaeda for the past two years through a messaging platform Telegram. He also communicated via the dark web with his handlers who were the operatives of ISIS and Al Qaeda.

The agencies are also investigating the financial transactions as he was planning to travel to Syria in March 2023, as per the sources. Notably, Arif has been taken to an undisclosed location by security agencies and is being interrogated.