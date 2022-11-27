Bengaluru Techie Kills 2-year-old Daughter For 'not Having Money To Feed Her'

A 45-year-old Bengaluru-based techie allegedly killed his 2-year-old daughter, claiming that he did not have any money to feed his child. As per reports, before committing the crime, the man took his toddler out of town, bought her sweets, and even played with her on the way. He also told the police that after killing his daughter, he tried to kill himself as well.

In his statement to the police, the man said, "She started crying and I didn’t have any money left with me. I just hugged her tight and killed her. My helplessness to buy her food made me take the decision. I jumped into the lake with her to kill myself, but didn’t drown."

Describing the police how he killed his baby, the man added, "I suffocated her to death and dumped the body in the water and asked a driver to take me to Bangarpet railway station."

The man reportedly lost his job and suffered a loss in his Bitcoin business. He had also mortgaged his wife's jewellery and informed her that the ornaments had been stolen from him.

He was arrested for murdering his daughter and after he confessed his crime to the police during interrogation. The accused was also taken to the crime scene where he shared the details of the crime and where he dumped his daughter's body.