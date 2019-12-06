Bengaluru Techie Orders Pizza On App, Loses Rs 95K To Online Scam

A Bengaluru techie, NV Sheikh, lost Rs 95,000 as he fell victim to an online fraudster after he ordered pizza from an online food delivery app on December 1 afternoon. The incident happened in Koramangala, which is a posh residential area in southern Banglore. The incident has left the victim completely distressed as he has saved the money for his mother who is suffering from cancer.

Rise in online fraud

After waiting for an hour for his food, he looked for the customer care services of the food mart to check his order. When he called up, he was reportedly told by the man on the other end that the order was not being accepted by the eateries and that a refund would be made. After that Sheikh was reportedly told that he would receive a phone message and his refund request would proceed once her clicked the link provided herein. Sheikh, who had been saving the money for his mother’s cancer treatment did as directed and became a victim of phishing. The fraudsters accessed his bank account details and stole Rs 95,000 from his bank account immediately. A spokesperson from the food company revealed that it had only chat and email services for customer care. Sheikh filed a complaint with the Madiwala police and it is under investigation since then.

Read: These Tattoo Studios In Bengaluru Are The Best Spots To Get Inked

Read: Zomato, Swiggy Could Merge Ahead Of Amazon's Entry In Online Food Delivery Business

There has been a steep rise in the cases of online fraud over the past years. It was also reported recently by a study done by Kaspersky, that a number of phishing attacks in the form of browser notifications are gaining popularity. Security researchers say the share of users hit by browser notification scams continues to grow month-on-month this year. In the first three quarters this year, the cybersecurity firm says it protected more than 14 million users fraudulent, unwanted browser notifications. Web browsers explicitly seek users' consent before sending notifications. But hackers have come up with some tricks that rather force people to enable browser notifications.

Read: Bengaluru: Man Gets Duped By Food Delivery Service; Loses Rs 95,000 While Ordering Pizza

Read: College Students Stage Protest In Bengaluru Against Hyderabad Horror