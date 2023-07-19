Bengaluru Terror Plot: Bommai Raises Alarm Over Discovery Of Explosives, Seeks NIA Probe

In the wake of a major terror plot being foiled in Bengaluru, former Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai has raised serious concerns about the state government's ability to maintain law and order. Demanding a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the matter, Bommai expressed alarm over the discovery of walkie-talkies and explosives, highlighting the need for immediate action to curb potential terrorist activities.

The arrested individuals, Sayed Suhel, Umar, Junaid, Mudasir, and Jahid, were arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) and the intelligence department from various areas of the city. Police have seized an arsenal of dangerous weapons from the accused, including pistols, bullets, grenades, and other ammunition. According to official sources, the terror suspects were on the verge of executing a large-scale attack in the city.

Bommai demands NIA probe

Former Chief Minister Bommai addressed the media and asserted, "There is a big conspiracy. There is huge support from terrorist organisations. The way the walkie-talkies and explosives have been found, it is a very very dangerous trend. It is very clear that they wanted to do serial bomb blasts in Bengaluru."

Expressing his lack of confidence in the state government's ability to control law and order, Bommai called for an NIA investigation into the case. He criticised the government for lacking direction and leaving senior officers clueless in handling such sensitive matters. The BJP leader emphasised the urgent need to identify and book the active cells that may be involved in supporting terrorist activities.

"This case should be handed over to NIA. This government has failed in controlling the law and order in the state. They are clueless. The senior officers are clueless and they lack directions. There are active cells as well. They should be booked and curbed. Due to loose law and order, anti-social elements are erupting," Bommai said.

The arrested accused were reportedly part of a well-coordinated terror network. Junaid, serving a jail term for a 2017 murder case, allegedly forged ties with a terrorist during his incarceration at Parappana Agrahara Central prison in Bengaluru. It is alleged that the plot was hatched during this period.

In response to the alarming situation, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda stated, "CCB has succeeded in tracking down the people who planned to commit acts of vandalism in Bangaluru city. Five accused have been arrested... Seven pistols, many live bullets, a walkie-talkie and other items were recovered from them. One of the accused who is absconding provided these weapons to those arrested to carry out certain subversive activities."

Bengaluru terror plot

In Bengaluru, a major terror plot was thwarted on July 19, with authorities successfully apprehending five suspected terrorists from various locations across the city. The Central Crime Branch, in collaboration with the intelligence department, led the operation resulting in the arrests.

The five terror accused underwent intensive interrogation to extract crucial information about their intended terror activities. During the operation, law enforcement seized several explosive items and their cell phones. Additionally, the accused were found in possession of 4 walkie-talkies, 7 locally-made pistols, 42 live bullets, 2 daggers, 2 satellite phones, 4 grenades, and various other types of ammunition