Bengaluru Terror Plot: Cop Unveils Details Of Mastermind

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda disclosed crucial details about a terror plot orchestrated by the infamous terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) on July 19. The plot involved triggering blasts in the city of Bengaluru, and the mastermind behind this heinous plan is currently hiding outside India.

According to commissioner B. Dayananda, the investigation led to the arrest of five individuals allegedly linked to the terror plot. Among them, one suspect is still absconding and is believed to be abroad. These individuals were radicalised by a LeT operative identified as Nazeer.

Naseer’s involvement in previous terror attacks

Bengaluru police commissioner further revealed that the suspects had been in contact with T. Naseer, an imprisoned terrorist, inside the jail. As per Dayananda, it was Naseer who provided the logistics for the planned attacks. The funding for the operation was traced to a person sitting abroad, who used G Pay for financial transactions.

When questioned about the safety of prisons as potential breeding grounds for sleeper cells, Commissioner Dayananda acknowledged the possibility of influence, but assured that vigilance has been significantly increased to counter such threats.

Dayananda mentioned that T. Naseer, one of the arrested individuals, was previously involved in the 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts case, highlighting the seriousness of the ongoing investigation.

Former Karnataka CM calls for NIA probe

Former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Bommai reacted to the Bengaluru terror attack by insisting that the case should be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He implied that Congress had failed in maintaining law and order in Karnataka , stating, "This government has failed to maintain law and order."

Bommai further criticised the senior officers, claiming they were clueless and lacked proper directions in handling the situation. He warned about the presence of active terror cells that needed to be swiftly identified, booked, and curbed. Bommai pointed out that,” due to loose law and order, anti-social elements are erupting.”