Bengaluru Terror Plot: Suspects Booked For Criminal Conspiracy | What We Know So Far

A terror plot was thwarted in Bengaluru by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) and the Central Intelligence Department on Wednesday, July 19. The FIR copy of the terror suspects arrested case, which was accessed by Republic TV, mentioned that suspected terrorists have been booked under UAPA, 120 B criminal conspiracy and other sections. The accused have been booked under Arms Act.

The FIR was registered based on the complaint of Assistant Commissioner of police of the central crime branch, Naveen Kulkarni. According to the FIR, "All the accused were in contact with each other when they were in Parappana Agrahara. The key accused had radicalized all the others. It has been learnt that the other accused who got bail were in communication with terror organizations and members of terror organisations. They wanted to disturb the peace in the region by committing anti-national activities and conspired against the nation."

"The wanted to carry out acts of terror by procuring weapons, explosive materials and they had also conducted several meetings to plan to execute these terror activities. Therefore case has been registered under several sections for conspiring against the nation and attempting to carry out terror activities," the FIR further read.

Five suspects have been taken into police custody and an investigation has been launched to unearth details of the conspiracy. Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda said, "CCB has succeeded in tracking down the people who planned to commit acts of vandalism in Bengaluru city. Five accused have been arrested. Seven pistols, many live bullets, a walkie talkie and other items were recovered from them."

Here is what we know so far

1. A terror plot was foiled in Bengaluru on July 19 by the Central Crime Branch.

2. Five suspects, identified as Sayed Suhel, Umar, Junaid, Mudasir, and Jahid have been arrested.

3. Another accused Junaid is absconding and is believed to have settled abroad.

4. Police have seized four walkie-talkies, seven country-made pistols, 42 live bullets, ammunition, two daggers, two satellite phones, and four grenades, among other lethal weapons from the accused.

5. Those arrested are said to have been planning a large-scale terror attack in Bengaluru, officials said.

6. All five suspects are accused in the 2017 Noor Ahmed murder case and were lodged at the Bengaluru Central Jail.

7. The suspects are said to have come in touch with T Nazir, a Laskhar-e-Taiba operative who is said to have radicalised them.

8. Nazir is an accused in the 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts case.

9. The mastermind of the foiled terror plot is said to be located abroad.

10. The BJP has demanded an NIA probe into the matter and a case has been registered at the Hebbal Police Station in Bengaluru.

Confirming the recovery of the weapons, B Dayanand, Bengaluru Police Commissioner, said that the accused were involved in the 2017 murder case. "While being in jail for the case, they came in contact with T Nazir, one of the main accused in the 2008 serial blast case. And T Nazir seems to have radicalised these individuals, especially one who is now absconding abroad. The person who is presently abroad had activated this module and had supplied these weapons and other equipments," the Commissioner said.

"It is an excellent work done by the Crime Branch who have prevented a subversive activity in the Bengaluru city," he further said adding that investigation is being conducted to ascertain more details.