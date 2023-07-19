Bengaluru Terror Plot Suspect Posed As A Painter, Was Living With Wife, Mom, Kids

Sayed Suhail, one of the five accused in plotting a terror attack in Bengaluru, posed as a painter and was living on rent at Sulthanpalya in the northern part of the city, the owner of the house on rent he was residing told Republic. Suhail is among five people arrested after the Central Crime Branch (CCB) foiled a major terror attack in the IT city. The law enforcement branch has seven people under its scanner. Police have already arrested five, including Suhail. The others arrested include Umar, Jahid, Mudasir and Zahid.

Junaid, another accused, is on the run. Sources say he is wanted in four criminal cases including one for murder in 2017 and a smuggling case in 2020. He is said to be out on bail but ended up absconding and settling abroad. Those arrested have been sent to 7-day police custody.

Living in Sulthanpalya for the last 45 days

Sultan Suhail, who has been arrested, was living in a rental home in Suthanpalya. Republic has learned that Suhail told his landlady that he was a painter and occupied the house with his wife, two children and mother. The landlady told Republic that Suhail was living in the place for the last 48 days and she did not observe anything suspicious during his stay. She further said the accused's wife was working as a maid while his mother worked as a cook.

Suhail said there was no formal agreement made between him and the landlady while renting out the house, had paid Rs 5,000 and no further advance payment.

All accused history-sheeters

According to the police, all the arrested suspects are local to Bengaluru and are history-sheeters with several cases lodged against them in the RT Nagar police station.

All five of them are accused in a 2017 murder case and were in Bengaluru Central Jail where they came in contact with T Nazir, the Pakistan-based Laskhar-e-Taiba operative. Notably, Nazir is currently lodged in Bengaluru Central Jail as he was convicted in the 2008 serial blasts in the city.

According to the CCB, there are indications that more individuals were involved in making the plot and are interrogating suspects to establish more links. Law enforcement has seized four walkie-talkie sets, seven country-made pistols, 45 live bullets, one dagger and 12 mobile phones were recovered from their possession.