Bengaluru Terror Plot Suspects Charged Under UAPA, BJP Calls For NIA Probe

The seven accused in plotting a terror attack in Bengaluru have been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), criminal conspiracy and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). One of the accused has also been booked under the Arms Act. The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by an assistant commissioner of police of the central crime branch.

The FIR states: "All the accused were in contact with each other when they were in Parappana Agrahara. The key accused had radicalised all the others. It has been learnt that the other accused who got bail were in communication with terror organisations and members of terror organisations. They wanted to disturb the peace in the region by committing anti-national activities."

"They wanted to carry out acts of terror by procuring weapons, explosive materials and they had also conducted several meetings to plan to execute these terror activities. Therefore, (a) case has been registered under several sections for conspiring against the nation and attempting to carry out terror activities," the FIR read.

Image: FIR in the Bengaluru terror plot case, Credit: Republic

5 terror suspects in police custody

Five suspects, Suhail, Omar, Zahid, Mudasir and Faisal -- all from Bengaluru, were taken into police custody earlier in the day for allegedly planning a terror attack in the city. An investigation has been launched to unearth details of the conspiracy. Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda said, "CCB has succeeded in tracking down the people who planned to commit acts of vandalism in Bengaluru city. Five accused have been arrested. Seven pistols, many live bullets, a walkie talkie and other items were recovered from them."

According to the police, another accused, Junaid, is absconding and is believed to have settled abroad. It is alleged he was sending arms and ammunition to India. Police have seized four walkie-talkies, seven country-made pistols, 42 live bullets, ammunition, two daggers, two satellite phones, and four grenades, among other lethal weapons from the accused.

Confirming the recovery of the weapons, B Dayanand, the Bengaluru Police Commissioner, said the accused were involved in the 2017 murder case. "While being in jail for the case, they came in contact with T Nazir, one of the main accused in the 2008 serial blast case. And T Nazir seems to have radicalised these individuals, especially one who is now absconding abroad. The person who is presently abroad had activated this module and had supplied these weapons and other equipments," the police commissioner said.

"It is an excellent work done by the Crime Branch who have prevented a subversive activity in the Bengaluru city," he further said adding that investigation is being conducted to ascertain more details.

BJP demands NIA probe

The Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded an NIA probe into the matter and a case has been registered at the Hebbal Police Station in Bengaluru. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the case should be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). “There is a big conspiracy. They wanted to do serial bomb blasts in Bengaluru. This case should be handed over to NIA,” said Bommai.