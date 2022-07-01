Bengaluru To Be Developed With World-class Amenities: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said he has resolved to develop Bengaluru into a city with amenities of international standards.

He was speaking at a programme to celebrate the 513th birth anniversary of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, the founder of Bengaluru, and distribute scholarships for school children jointly organised by PSR Builders, Grassroot and ABSS.

"We have resolved to develop Bengaluru into a city with amenities of international standards and we are committed to make it a reality," Bommai said.

"Our government is committed for the comprehensive development of Bengaluru. Works on Rs 6,000 crore Nagarothana projects have started. About Rs 1,600 crore has been provided for development of stormwater drains," Bommai said.

He pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently laid the foundation stone for the Bengaluru Suburban Rail project.

Tenders have been invited for the Peripheral Ring Road, for which the work will start this year itself, the Chief Minister said.

He also told the gathering that the Metro services are being extended, many beautification works have been taken up in the city and greater emphasis is being given for improving the infrastructure of the city.

Bommai attributed the present civic woes of the city to failure of the previous governments to take up underground drain works, development of roads and Cauvery water supply works in many parts of the city.

Referring to traffic congestion, the Chief Minister said measures are being taken to ease the vehicular traffic flow and satellite towns would be developed to decongest Bengaluru.