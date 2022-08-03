Bengaluru Traffic Police Puts Up New 'road Sign' For Blind People; Netizens Laud Move

There have been several instances where traffic police departments have taken up creative approaches to create awareness about traffic rules among commuters across cities. In a recent case from the state of Karnataka, the Bengaluru Traffic Police has received the appreciation of many for its new initiative.

This happened when a commuter recently took to Twitter to share a different traffic sign and further tagged the Traffic Police's Twitter handle seeking clarification over the same. Sharing the picture of the traffic sign, a user named Aniruddha Mukherjee wrote, "What traffic symbol is this? This is put up just before Hopefarm signal!"

In a quick response, the Whitefield area traffic police disclosed the meaning of the sign on the road adding that it has been adopted in the interests of blind people to ensure their safety on roads. Noting that there is a blind school at Hopefarm Junction at the location, the tweet said that the traffic board is a cautionary sign board which indicates that a blind person can be present on the road and therefore commuters need to exercise caution while driving.

Dear Sir,

That is a Cautionary sign board which tells about a possible blind person likely on the road. Exercise caution while driving.

There is a blind school at hopefarm junction where this board is placed.

Regards — WHITEFIELD TRAFFIC PS BTP (@wftrps) August 1, 2022

Following the traffic police's response, many took to the comment section and lauded the move. While one user said, “didn’t know this. Thanks for educating us", another one wrote, “Thanks for informing. I was not knowing.”

Another user also said that the Bengaluru City Police should make attempts to share some light on traffic signs and rules on a regular basis which will help to educate people further.

Image: Twitter/@YesAnirudh/RepresentativeImage