Bengaluru Traffic Police Risks Life To Rescue A Bird, Sparks Debate On Twitter

A video is being circulated on the Internet where a traffic police official can be seen climbing a hoarding structure to save a bird without any safety gear on.

The video has been posted on Twitter by Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, Bengaluru's deputy commissioner of traffic police (west) in which he lauded the Bengaluru traffic policeman. He wrote, "The hidden and unexplored side of policemen. Well done Mr Suresh from Rajajinagar Traffic BTP."

The hidden and unexplored side of a policemen. Well done Mr Suresh from @rajajinagartrps pic.twitter.com/D9XwJ60Npz — Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain, IPS (@DCPTrWestBCP) December 30, 2022

At the time of filing this news, the video has over 2.26 lakh views and 5,653 likes. In the video, the man is seen untying thread wrapped around a pigeon and setting it free.

Twitterati raises safety concerns

Although his efforts were appreciated by the majority on the social media platform, but he was also advised by a certain section of Twitter, to use safety gear.

“This is beyond the call of his duty. Please ensure he is suitably awarded,” a Twitter user commented.

“Appreciate the action but not at the cost of safety. Like how you insist on helmets for all riders, safety should be a priority for the policeman as well. He too has a family back home,” another user said.

A Twitterati said, “Sir, Without safety and precautions please don't encourage such actions. In the event of adverse consequences, I am pretty sure none will come in support for his family throughout his life.”

“Excellent intent and gesture.. However, it would have been better to see the policeman able to quickly arrange and use safety gears. Can we equip our PCR vehicles with emergency/ safety kits, and train our staff to use those?” a social media user pointed.

Video shared by Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra

Surprisingly, the video also was shared by Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, who appreciated Suresh, and said, "Our mobile police are also involved in rescue work. Mr. Suresh, Traffic Police of Rajajinagar, rescued the crow stuck in the tower with great care. Kudos to him for his punctuality and sense of duty."