Bengaluru Violence Accused Dies Of COVID-19 In Bowring Hospital

One of the accused of Bengaluru violence that broke out in the DJ Halli area on August 11, died at Bowring Hospital during COVID-19 treatment on Saturday.

The accused, Sayyad Nadeem, had complained of chest pain, stomach ache, and difficulty in breathing, after which he tested positive for the infection. He was arrested on August 12 and was under judicial custody. Other accused persons who were arrested in connection with the Bengaluru violence have been taken for interrogation and medical examination.

The violence broke out in parts of Bengaluru on Tuesday, over a ‘provocative’ Facebook post by Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's nephew, Naveen, who was later arrested. At least four people were killed and nearly 60 police personnel were injured in the incident.

READ | Bengaluru Riot: Cong's KJ George Extorts Faith In Police Probe, Requests No Politicisation

Bengaluru police detained 206 people

In the aftermath of the Bengaluru violence that ensued on August 11, the Bengaluru Police has arrested 60 more people in connection with the violence in DJ Halli and KJ Halli areas, said Sandeep Patil, Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime). With this, the total number of people arrested has risen to 206 including the arrest of Kaleem Pasha, husband of Congress Corporator Irshad Begum from Nagwar ward.

READ | Bengaluru Riots: Karnataka Home Minister Holds Congress Responsible; Says 'probe Underway'

Expressing concern over the arrests by the Bengaluru Police, Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda has urged the police to arrest only those involved in the violence, adding that innocent people should not be detained.

Bengaluru Police has formed four teams to investigate the riots. The Karnataka government had deployed Rapid Action Force (RAF) on Thursday in the sensitive areas of Bengaluru, after extending Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits till August 16.

READ | BJP Alleges Congress Role In Bengaluru Violence After Kaleem Pasha's Detention

READ | Bengaluru Authorities Impose Prohibitory Orders In Tense Areas Following Clashes

(With inputs from agency)