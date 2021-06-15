Bengaluru: Watch Republic TV Expose Rampant Illegal Immigration In Karnataka's Capital

In an important investigation, Republic TV has unearthed startling facts about the extent of illegal immigrants thronging Bengaluru which is going unchecked. For instance, there are more than 1000 alleged illegal immigrants hailing from Bangladesh in only one area of Bengaluru. It also came to light that these persons did not possess any identity documents. During the course of the investigation, Republic TV did encounter a Bangladeshi woman but she refused to own up to her nationality on camera.

Here is an excerpt of a conversation with locals:

Correspondent: How many people are there? We vaccinate those who turn over 18

Resident 1: Ask this man

Correspondent: How many people are there? How many are from Assam?

Resident 2: There are 500-600-700 people from Tripura. Don't know about Assam.

Correspondent: Approximately how many people are there from Assam?

Resident 2: They are the same as us

Correspondent: How many Bangladeshis are there? Are they more or less?

Resident 2: They are about the same

Correspondent: Will there be 600-700 Bangladeshis?

Resident 2: The number might exceed that too

Correspondent: What about Rohingyas?

Resident 2: I don't know about Rohingyas

Correspondent: How many vaccines will you require?

Resident 2: You have to get at least 1500-1600 vaccines. Our company is giving it but there are thousands who have not got it

Correspondent: Where do people from Tripura stay?

Resident 2: We stay around this place

Correspondent: What about the people from Assam?

Resident 2: They stay on the same side

Correspondent: What about Bangladeshis?

Resident 2: All are here. People from Assam, Tripura, Nagaland and Bangladesh all stay here

Karnataka CM vows action

Republic TV's revelations assume significance amid a spate of recent incidents where the police have uncovered the menace of illegal immigration in Karnataka. For instance, the police in Bengaluru arrested 5 men on May 28 for allegedly raping and filming a woman. Both the accused as well as the victim are Bangladeshi nationals and the latter was brought to India via human trafficking.

On June 11, at least 38 Sri Lankan nationals were arrested for illegally staying in Mangaluru for over a month. They were reportedly trafficked into India with the lure of a job in Canada. On the same day, a Pakistani national who has been staying illegally with her husband and three children at Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada district since 2015. was taken into custody.