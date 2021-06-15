Bengaluru: Watch Republic TV Expose Rampant Illegal Immigration In Karnataka's Capital

Quick links:
Image: Republic TV
In an important investigation, Republic TV has unearthed startling facts about the extent of illegal immigrants thronging Bengaluru which is going unchecked. For instance, there are more than 1000 alleged illegal immigrants hailing from Bangladesh in only one area of Bengaluru. It also came to light that these persons did not possess any identity documents. During the course of the investigation, Republic TV did encounter a Bangladeshi woman but she refused to own up to her nationality on camera.
Republic TV's revelations assume significance amid a spate of recent incidents where the police have uncovered the menace of illegal immigration in Karnataka. For instance, the police in Bengaluru arrested 5 men on May 28 for allegedly raping and filming a woman. Both the accused as well as the victim are Bangladeshi nationals and the latter was brought to India via human trafficking.
On June 11, at least 38 Sri Lankan nationals were arrested for illegally staying in Mangaluru for over a month. They were reportedly trafficked into India with the lure of a job in Canada. On the same day, a Pakistani national who has been staying illegally with her husband and three children at Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada district since 2015. was taken into custody.
Speaking to the media on June 13, Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa remarked, "I have directed the officials to intensify the search for Bangladeshi citizens staying in the country illegally. We will try what can be done to send all of them out of the state. I am aware that they are staying here for a long time."