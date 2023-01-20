Bengaluru: Woman Drives Car For Over 1km With Man On Bonnet; 2nd Hit & Run Case In 3 Days

Just days after a man was mercilessly dragged on the streets of Bengaluru, another incident of road rage has surfaced in the city. In the latest hit-and-run case dated January 20, a man was dragged as he was clinging on to the bonnet of a car being driven by a woman in the Ullal Main road in Jnanbharathi police station limits.

According to sources, it all began when two cars, one belonging to the man hit each other. The man identified as Darshan is said to have stepped out of his vehicle to inspect the damage following which he blocked the woman's car as a sign of protest.

Offended by this, the lady named Priyanka who shut all windows of her car, allegedly hurled abuses at the man from the inside and pressed the pedal to escape the situation. Sources say that Darshan was dragged for over one kilometre while clinging to the bonnet of the accused's car. In the video accessed by Republic TV, the woman was seen speeding up to get rid of the locals who were chasing her on bikes and yelling at her to stop the car.

Accused's car vandalised, husband thrashed

Enraged by the accused's ruthless behaviour, several people who managed to force the woman to stop, smashed the window panes of her car. Sources revealed that her husband Pramod was also thrashed over the incident. The Jnanbharathi police later called on both parties involved to the police station. While the woman Priyanka has been booked under Section 307, a counter FIR has been registered against Darshan, Yashwant, Sujan and Vinay under Sections 354, 427, 506, 341, 504 and 143 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly smashing the woman's car and thrashing her husband. According to prime accused Darshan's mother, he left his house for his ice cream parlour and was on his way to collect some money when the incident occurred, per sources.

Bengaluru has lately emerged as an infamous location for hit-and-run cases, the latest being the one on January 17 when a 71-year-old was mercilessly dragged on an asphalt road for over 100 metres while the accused tried to flee the spot.

Image: Republic World