Bengaluru's Manipal Hospitals Add Sputnik V To Vaccine Portfolio, Will Be Available Soon

In the latest development, Manipal Hospitals has announced the availability of Sputnik V vaccines at its hospitals from the second half of June as the battle against the second wave of the COVID pandemic worsens. The Bengaluru-based hospital chain announced the expansion of its vaccine portfolio on Sunday and announced its collaboration with Sputnik-producer Dr Reddy's Labrotories. Sputnik V will be the latest addition to Manipal Hospital's vaccine portfolio which already comprises of the two approved COVID vaccines in India - COVISHIELD and COVAXIN.

Manipal Hospitals to administer Sputnik vaccine soon

“Today, the hospital chain collaborates with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories to add the Sputnik V vaccine pilot in its existing vaccine portfolio that comprises Covishield and Covaxin. To date, it is only the third vaccine approved for use against COVID-19 in India along with Covishield and Covaxin," a statement from the Manipal Hospitals read.

Serum Institute gets nod to manufacture Sputnik V

In yet another boost to India's COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Friday granted permission to the Serum Institute of India (SII) to manufacture Russia's 'Sputnik V' vaccine in India. PTI sources reported that the DCGI had given its nod to SII to manufacture the Russian-made vaccine at SII's Hadapsar facility in Pune to examine, test, and analyse with certain conditions. The Serum Institute has collaborated with Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Moscow in Russia for developing Sputnik V in India. It had submitted an application to the DCGI in this regard on Thursday.

According to the four conditions set by the DCGI, the Serum Institute will have to submit a copy of the agreement between it and the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology for transfer of cell bank and virus stock and submit the copy of the agreement for technology transfer with Gamaleya. Further, the SII has to submit a copy of the RCGM permission to import cell bank and virus stock and a copy of the RCGM permission to initiate research and development of viral vector vaccine Sputnik V, PTI sources said. SII continues to manufacture the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine - COVISHIELD - in India, which was also one of the first vaccines to get DCGI approval in India.

Karnataka's COVID situation

Karnataka reported 13,800 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 365 deaths on Saturday thereby taking the total infected and fatalities so far to 26,83,314 and 31,260 respectively, the Health Department said on Saturday. The state has 2,68,275 active cases whereas the total number of people discharged stood at 23,83,758 with the recovery of 25,346 people. The tally of infections in Bengaluru Urban district remained the highest in the State with 2,686 infections and 206 fatalities. The city has so far reported 11,80,182 infections and 14,688 deaths. There were 1,24,807 active cases. Mysuru district remained as the second major COVID hot spot with 1,155 infections and 22 fatalities.