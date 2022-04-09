The dream of sending their son abroad for studies turned into a nightmare for a couple in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad when they received the news of his death. This happened after their 21-year-old son, Kartik Vasudev, who had stepped out of a metro station to head towards his part-time job in Toronto was shot dead.

The inconsolable parents of the 21-year-old young boy, while speaking to the Republic TV, demanded justice for their son as they claimed that they were not allowed to see the pictures of Kartik to at least identify the body themselves. Jitesh Vasudev, the father of the slain Indian student while giving a detailed account of how they received the news said that they got to know about this after receiving a call from a friend of their son who said that Kartik has not reached his office and was unreachable upon being contacted by the HR as well.

"We tried contacting all of his friends in Toronto to figure out what exactly happened. We also told his friend to report him missing to the police and she did the same. The police, after following up on her complaint, registered a case," he added.

Further adding that his son's friend then received information from her manager about a shootout that has taken place outside a metro station where a person has been killed, the bereaved father added, "She verified the bag that was recovered from the site belonged to Kartik and we also saw the pictures of the bag and realised that it was Kartik's. We then asked them to reach out to the police who later confirmed that it was Kartik who was killed in the incident."

'Police not supporting us': Kartik Vasudev's mother details ordeal

On the other hand, Kartik's mother, who broke down while speaking, said that she wants justice for her son who was innocent and never did anything wrong. Further adding that the police were not cooperating with them, the grieving mother, trying hard to hold back her tears, told Republic, "Police is not supporting us. We need support from police. We want to see the dead body to verify (whether) he's our son or not. We want the footage (to see) exactly what happened there."

Further adding that her son was innocent and never had any conflict with anyone, she said that parents trust the international governments and send their children to study abroad and things like this happen.

"It's our son today, it can be someone else's tomorrow. We want to know the reality as the local media are framing it like a 'revenge conflict'. It was not a case of robbery otherwise his bag wouldn't have been there", she said. "We also want to know if he was given timely treatment or he died at the spot," she added.

Adding that the Indian Consulate has assured them about working on sending the body back to India, she said it will take six days to complete the formalities before sending the body.

Kartik Vasudev who was in Canada for studying a course in Global Management was killed in broad daylight after being shot outside a metro station. Expressing grief over the same, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar took to Twitter and extended his condolences to the family of the boy.

(Image: Republic/@GauravVasudev/Twitter)