BEST Employee Lists Features Of New Double-decker Buses As Old Ones Get Phased Out

As Mumbaikars bid adieu to non-AC double-decker bus in Mumbai, BEST employee Sunil Vaidya said that the service is still on and that the bus phased out has completed its service. "I would like to inform the Mumbaikars that BEST's double-decker buses are still running. We have introduced alternative AC buses. We have converted the buses into AC buses for the comfort of the people," he said.

#WATCH | Non-AC double-decker bus conducts its last ride in Mumbai.



Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has replaced Non-AC double-decker buses with AC double-decker buses. pic.twitter.com/zUEw3DwgzF September 15, 2023

According to Vaidya, who is the senior administrator officer at Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST), said that the bus completed its 15-year service and is thus being phased out. As the old buses continue to get scrapped, the BEST is replacing them with electric and air conditioned ones. He said that 433 buses have been introduced so far and they have been phased out gradually after 15 years.

Vaidya revealed that the buses began their services as early as 1937 and their demand immediately shot up including in Bollywood movies. The BEST had also sent the double-decker bus for the 1983 Cricket World Cup winning team, he said.

Features and future of the new electric buses

Vaidya said that the new electric buses have a range of new features to ease the journey of the commuters. Following are the features of the buses for a comfortable journey for the travellers.

The new electrical buses are equipped with ACs and have two doors unlike the older ones for entry and exit of the passengers. "This is beneficial to the female communters because they get space for moving around," Vaidya said.

The electric buses do not cause noise or air pollution like those running on petrol or diesel.

The new buses also have charging points and CCTVs for security measures.

Vaidya also revealed that BEST currently has 35 AC double-decker buses and 16 of them are currently operational. Next week, BEST will release four more buses in South Mumbai and 15 in the sub-urban areas at the same charge as the normal AC buses - Rs 6. More electric double-decker buses will be introduced around July 2024, Vaidya said.