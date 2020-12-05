'Best news', say netizens as Republic AVP Ghanshyam Singh is granted bail after 25 days

After 25 days, Republic Media Network Assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh was finally granted bail in the fraud Television Rating Points (TRP) scam. The news was another victory for the network as it strongly denied the allegations made by Mumbai Police in the fake case. Netizens were jubilant over Singh’s bail and termed it as the ‘best news.’

READ: Republic's AVP Ghanshyam Singh Granted Bail After 25 Days In Taloja Jail In Fraud TRP Case

Netizens delighted over Republic AVP Ghanshyam Singh’s release

Netizens hoped Ghanshyam Singh’s health was fine after the 25-day jail stay, and shared their delight. They called it the ‘best news of the day’, ‘miracle’, ‘big relief’ and more.

Best news — Harpreet Kaur Maan (@Harpree72889970) December 5, 2020

Best news of the day 🙏 — Neha (@Neh_hope_faith) December 5, 2020

Finally, feel so relieved. 🙏🙏🙏 — crusader4truth (@crusader4truth1) December 5, 2020

With God, there's always an appointed time for things, and when you put Him first, trust in His timing, and keep the faith, miracles happen — Ruchika Singh (@Ruchika53426578) December 5, 2020

What a relief. — _Tenny☘️ (@cryptofriend25) December 5, 2020

Republic Media Network Assistant Vice president Ghanshyam Singh was granted bail by a court in Mumbai on Saturday. He had been arrested by the Mumbai Police on November 10, and had been lodged at the Taloja Jail. A visual of him being taken to the court with his face covered with black cloth, had led to huge uproar previously.

READ: Republic AVP Ghanshyam Sent To 3-day Police Custody, Brought To Court With Face Covered

Previously, he had been summoned multiple times by the Mumbai Police and questioned for hours.

The Mumbai Police had attracted criticism for naming Republic Media Network in the case. The FIR in the ‘fake TRP case’ had not mentioned Republuc TV, and even Hansa Research, the company that was responsible for collating TRP system, had told court about the pressure to name Republic TV in the alleged rigging of ratings. Even the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) had taken a note of a complaint filed by advocate Aditya Mishra and asked Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh to make an appearance before it.

READ: SHOCKING Visuals: Republic AVP Ghanshyam Taken To Court With Black Cloth Covering His Face

READ: Republic AVP Ghanshyam Arrested By Mumbai Police As Relentless Persecution Continues