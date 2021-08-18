Better Infrastructure Will Boost Manufacturing Sector, Says MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology said on Tuesday that the department is focused on creating infrastructure in order to provide the manufacturing sector with a boost. The minister took part in 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' and visited temples across Bangalore to offer prayers. This was his first visit to the Shivamogga as a minister.

Expanding internet connectivity to provide jobs in remote areas

The minister said while speaking to the media, "we have great opportunities during post-COVID, and work from home has become the new norm in the IT and ITES sector". He further explained the importance of the internet and its role in distributing jobs across the state so that there’s lesser pressure on big cities to provide opportunities. He said, “Youths are facing the challenge of a job, the Internet and technology are going to distribute the jobs across the state and remove the pressure from capitals like Bengaluru. According to me, it is a big opportunity for Shivamogga and as well as to other districts and I have committed to bringing infrastructure to develop skills and will accomplish it with Shivamogga MP Raghavendra and senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa."

The minister then went on to explain the government’s stand on the privacy of users on various social media platforms, especially Clubhouse and said, “We have created a new rule in the ministry which is talking about user safety and user accountability and the government will not regulate any technology, we only give rights to the users. A mission called 'Bharat net' bringing digital connectivity to every village, and the broadband will reach nearly 6 lakh villages in the next two years." The minister paid a visit to the famous Sitaramanjaneya temple in the city. He also personally visited a few owners from the fertilizer market and held a discussion regarding the subsidies. He individually felicitated Bajrang Dal and VHP leaders and lauded the COVID-19 warriors before leaving for Dakshina Kannada. Chandrasekhar has previously served as a member of the Parliament, Standing Committee on Defence, Consultative Committee on Finance, the Central Advisory Committee for the National Cadet Corps, Co-Chairman of District Development Coordination & Monitoring Committee, Bangalore Urban District.

(With ANI inputs)