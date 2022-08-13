'Better Late Than Never': BJP Hails J&K Govt On Sacking Bitta Karate's Wife, 3 Others

BJP leader and former Deputy J&K Chief Minister Nirmal Singh on Saturday praised the Jammu & Kashmir administration's move to sack four government employees including the wife of JKLF terrorist Bitta Karat and the son of Syed Salahuddin.

The administration under the direction of LG Manoj Sinha dismissed Assabah Arjumand Khan - wife of Bitta Karate who is accused of the genocide of the Kashmiri pandit. The other two employees include an assistant professor who was a former LET terrorist and a scientist at Kashmir University.

"Better late than never," BJP's Nirmal Singh told Republic on the UT administration's action. "After the (Abrogation of Article 370) on 5 August 2019, all the separatist elements and terror supporters have been brought to task. Though it took time, the law has taken its course and the fringe elements have been removed from the administration. Many other elements are still present in other institutions, including politics, and are among the public. The Centre will definitely take appropriate action under the law to bring these people to task," he added.

Singh said separatist forces were under the impression that nobody could harm them "because of the support they received from political parties and former governments. "They ultimately entered the bureaucracy, the administration, and even the lower levels in educational institutes, especially after 1990. Now they are finally being tracked," the BJP leader said.

In a mega crackdown on terror, the administration has sacked four government employees who were found involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the security of the State. These include - scientist, Dr. Muheet Ahmad Bhat; Senior Assistant Professor, Majid Hussain Qadri; Manager, Syed Abdul Mueed; and Data Protection Officer, Assabah-ul-Arjamand Khan.

All four have been dismissed from services under Article 311 of the Constitution of India for their involvement in anti-national activities, the government said. The law provides for the dismissal of a person employed in civil capacities under a Union or a State.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) re-arrested Bitta Karate in 2019 on charges of terror funding. The agency charged Karate, Syed Salahuddin, and others with "conspiring to wage war against the government" and fomenting trouble in the Kashmir Valley in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack.