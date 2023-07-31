Beware! Srinagar Police To Take Action Against Tinted Glass Vehicles

Srinagar Police recently issued a notification warning car owners against the use of tinted glass in their vehicles. “All vehicle owners are instructed to immediately remove tinted films from all glasses, failing which vehicle will be seized & legal action will follow. No film of any transparency is allowed at all as per Hon'ble Supreme Court judgment in Writ Petition (Civil) no 265 of 2011,” Srinagar police in a tweet said.

A police official on the condition of anonymity said, “Terrorists, terror associates, and criminals are using tinted glass in order to hide their identity and to commit terror crimes, so acting upon the situation is the need of the hour,” He informed, “Some of the vehicles having tinted glasses were being used for immoral activities. Anyone found using tints on their vehicles will face the consequences." On July 29, a team of Srinagar Police arrested a hybrid terrorist linked with the proscribed terrorist outfit Al-Badr in the Batamaloo area. The terrorist was identified as Arfat Yusuf son of Mohd Yusuf Khan, a resident of Rajpora Pulwama from Batamaloo area.

Incriminating materials along with arms and ammunition including a Pistol, 20 live rounds, and 02 magazines have been recovered from his possession

Similarly, on July 1, Srinagar Police arrested one terror associate of the Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfit with four perfume IEDs from Batmaloo Bus Stand in Srinagar district.

On February 7, the Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested three terrorist associates of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba in Srinagar and recovered cash amounting to more than Rs 31 lakh and other incriminating materials from their possession.

Meanwhile, many people have criticised the move against vehicles with tinted glass. "Why is the rule only for the commoners? All bureaucrats and powerful people are freely using tinted glass vehicles. If authorities want to implement the order in letter and spirit, then VVIPs too shouldn’t be allowed to use tinted glass vehicles,” said Khursheed Ahmed, a local.