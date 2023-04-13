'Bhag Lo Ya Bhaag Lo' To 'Mitti Me Mila Denge': CM Yogi's 5 Big Warnings To Mafias

Asad Ahmed, the son of former MP, MLA Atique Ahmed, and Ghulam both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and carrying a reward of Rupees five lakhs each were killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UPSTF) team led by Dy SP Navendu and Dy SP Vimal at Jhansi. Sophisticated foreign-made weapons were also recovered from the encounter site.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had issued multiple warnings to the mafia elements in the state in the recent past against engaging in anti-social activities.

Yogi Adityanath's warning to the Mafia in UP

Earlier, while addressing an Assembly session on February 25, CM Yogi Adityanath accused the Samajwadi Party of patronising mafia (criminals) and said ‘unko mitti mein mila denge’ (we will turn them to dust).

On another occasion, in a rally in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityantah said, "Leave UP or go to jail," and warned the criminal network, mafia in Uttar Pradesh. Later Yogi promised to make UP a safer city and promised to end Goonda Raj in UP.

Yogi Adityanath in the assembly on March 1 taunting former CM Akhilesh Yadav said, “To every problem there are two solutions - Bhaag lo ya Bhag lo (Participate or run away),” he meant one has to either accept responsibility or escape from the issue, similar to how the seat of the leader of opposition is empty. When Yogi Adityanath was speaking in the assembly, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav was not on his seat.

On March 7, UP CM Yogi directed the police to give a befitting response to the land mafia, he was interacting with the people outside the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Auditorium of Gorakhnath Temple Complex. He also asked the concerned officials and the police to ensure that no land encroachments are done and further stressed on giving a stern response to the mafia through the legal route, the government release stated.

Four days ago during a a program in Gorakhpur, Yogi gave an open warning to the mafia and said this is the new Uttar Pradesh, no messing with the law will be allowed, No mafia can walk with its head held high inside Uttar Pradesh.