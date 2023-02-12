Bhagat Singh Koshyari Resigns, President Appoints Ramesh Bais As Maharashtra's New Guv

Bhagat Singh Koshyari who had recently expressed his desire to step down from the Maharashtra Governor post has officially resigned after President Droupadi Murmu accepted his resignation.

According to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Bhagat Singh Koshyari as the Governor of Maharashtra. The President has now appointed former Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais as the state's new Governor. CP Radhakrishnan will replace Bais as the Governor of Jharkhand, said Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Koshyari steps down as Maharashtra Guv

Earlier in January, Koshyari who sparked controversy over his remark on his remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj expressed his desire to resign from his post saying that he had conveyed it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Mumbai.

“I can never forget the love and affection I have received from the people of Maharashtra during the last little more than 3 years. During the recent visit of the Hon'ble Prime Minister to Mumbai, I have conveyed to him my desire to be discharged of all political responsibilities and to spend the remainder of my life in reading, writing and other activities," Koshyari said in a press release by Raj Bhavan.

In his December letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah amid the demand for his ouster for remark on the Maratha King, Koshyari stated that a small part of his speech was taken "out of context and made the subject of criticism".

Notably, on November 19, the former Maharashtra Governor Koshyari remarked, "If someone asks you who is your icon, who is your favourite hero, you don't need to go outside. You will get him (icons) in Maharashtra itself. Shivaji is from the old era. I am talking about the new era. You will get many (icons). From Dr. Ambedkar to Nitin Gadkari, you will get icons here." Following Koshyari's remark, the Maharashtra Opposition demanded the ouster of the Governor stating that he insulted the great Maratha King.