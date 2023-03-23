On Shaheed Diwas, Remembering India's Young Guns Who Gave Up Their Lives With A Smile

India celebrates Shaheed Diwas, or Martyr’s Day, on March 23 in order to commemorate the sacrifices of three freedom fighters: Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru. The history of Martyr’s Day can be traced back to 1931, when the three young Indian freedom fighters were hanged to death by the British in the Lahore conspiracy case.

What happened in 1931?

It all started in 1928, when Bhagat Singh and his aides’ devised a plan to kill the police chief responsible for the death of one of the leading lights of the Indian freedom struggle - Lala Lajpat Rai. Also addressed as ‘Punjab Kesri,’ Lala Lajpat Rai, had on October 8, 1928, launched a peaceful procession to denounce the arrival of the members of the Simon Commission. In a bid to stop the march, Superintendent of Police James Scott instructed his officers to "lathi-charge" the activists. Lajpat Rai was fatally wounded and died as he was singled out by the police, who struck him in the chest.

To seek justice and avenge the death of Punjab Kesri, Bhagat Singh and his associates decided to assassinate Scott. Instead, in a case of mistaken identity, a junior police officer JP Saunders was killed, and Bhagat Singh feld to Lahore. He and a companion detonated a bomb outside Delhi's Central Legislative Assembly in 1929 as a show of defiance against the Defense of India Act's implementation and then surrendered.

Lesser-known stories about Bhagat Singh

Inquilab Zindabad

On April 8, 1929, in Delhi's Central Assembly Hall, Singh and his comrade Batukeshwar Dutt detonated bombs while shouting "Inquilab Zindabad!" a year after the mistaken shooting. At this juncture, he made no attempt to defy attempts to arrest him. The duo kept on chanting "Inquilab Zindabad" throughout and it soon became the catchphrase of India's armed struggle for independence.

Bhagat Singh’s Last Letter to His Comrades

Bhagat Singh wrote a letter from jail in Urdu to his younger brother Kultar Singh on March 22, 1931, ahead of his scheduled execution.

Here is a translation of the last letter of Bhagat Singh, from the book ‘The Bhagat Singh Reader' by Chaman Lal, published by HarperCollins .

Comrades, It is natural that the desire to live should be in me as well; I don’t want to hide it. But I can stay alive on the condition that I don’t wish to live in imprisonment or under any other binding. My name has become a symbol of the Hindustani revolution, and the ideals and sacrifices of the revolutionary party have lifted me very high—so high that I can certainly not be higher in the condition of being alive. Today, my weaknesses are not visible to the people. If I escape the noose, they will become evident, and the symbol of revolution will be tarnished, or possibly obliterated. But to go to the gallows with courage will make Hindustani mothers aspire to have children who are like Bhagat Singh, and the number of those who will sacrifice their lives for the country will go up so much that it will not be possible for imperialistic powers or all the demoniac powers to contain the revolution. And yes, one thought occurs to me even today—that I have not been able to fulfil even one thousandth of the aspirations that were in my heart to do something for my country and humanity. If I could have stayed alive and free, then I may have had the opportunity to accomplish those, and I would have fulfilled my desires. Apart from this, no temptation to escape the noose has ever come to me. Who can be more fortunate than me? These days, I feel very proud of myself. Now I await the final test with great eagerness. I pray that it will draw closer. Your comrade Bhagat Singh

The oft-used "Photo in the Hat"

According to an excerpt from the book "A Revolutionary History of Interwar India: Violence, Image, War, and Text," written by Kama Maclean, the portrait was intended to instil a compassionate memory of the leader among the masses and refute British accusations that he was a ruthless killer. According to the book, the hat shot was taken at Ramnath Photographers' Kashmiri Gate studios in Delhi a few days before the bomb was thrown in Delhi's Central Assembly. An HSRA member named Jaidev Kapoor got the photo shot. He stated particularly that "our friend is moving away, so we want a really good photograph of him" while asking the photographer to do the needful.