Bhagat Singh’s Kin Hails Govt's Decision To Name Chandigarh Airport After Freedom Fighter

Welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to name the Chandigarh airport after the great freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh, the martyr’s nephew Professor Jagmohan Singh termed it a victory of the people.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 93rd episode of the monthly Mann ki Baat address declared to name the Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh as a tribute to the great freedom fighter.

PM Modi during his monthly address said, “As a tribute to the great freedom fighter, it has been decided that the Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh.”

Resolution brought in Punjab Assembly on 100th birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh: Jagmohan Singh

Speaking to ANI multimedia news agency, Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s nephew Professor Jagmohan Singh said, “We welcome the decision to honour the great freedom fighter. I think this was the long pending decision as the issue was raised in 2006 and a resolution was brought in the Punjab Assembly session on the 100th birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh demanding that Chandigarh airport be named after him. But the Haryana government started suggesting names of their own people and at that time a Central minister’s statement came that the airport would not be named after any particular person and it would be named only after a city.”

Bhagat Singh’s nephew further mentioned that under pressure from the people of the State, the Haryana government passed a resolution in the State Legislative Assembly in 2010 to name the Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

Jagmohan Singh further highlighted that the airport should not be handed over to any corporate, which would be against the thinking of Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

“Photographs of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev should be put up inside the premised of the airport because mother of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Vidyavati believed that her son does not like standing alone, he should be allowed to stay with his companions. The Prime Minister officially accepted that Shaheed Bhagat Singh is the biggest martyr of the country and now Chandigarh airport will be named after him,” Singh added.

Meanwhile, the renaming of the Chandigarh airport is seen as a victory for the efforts of the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) expressed that the continuous efforts of the Punjab government have been successful.

Demand of Punjabis fulfilled: Bhagwant Mann

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, "We welcome the decision to name the Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh on behalf of the entire Punja. Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this was one of the biggest demands of Punjabis for a long time. Now, it is completed”.

AAP also claimed that the previous state government had not been able to take consent and change the name of the airport. The state govt thanked PM Modi for accepting the Mann government's decision.

Earlier, the Punjab government was in talks with Haryana last month and raised the demand to name the Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh.