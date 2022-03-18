'Bhagavad Gita Is For All': Karnataka Govt Mulling Introducing It In School Syllabus

After states like Haryana and Gujarat, Karnataka is also mulling to introduce the Bhagavad Gita in the school curriculum for students. "Bhagavad Gita is not only for Hindus", Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh stated on Friday. According to the education minister, the scripture may be introduced in the school syllabus if approved by experts, but the move is likely to happen next year.

"We've studied Moral Science in schools. Somehow it has been left out for yrs. Many parents feel it should be introduced. At present we've not thought of it. But we want to introduce in future. Subject in Moral Science will be decided by educational experts," Karnataka education minister BC Nagesh told news agency ANI.

“We're going to speak to our CM about whether we're going to introduce Moral Science, consulting with him we want to introduce it in next academic year. What gives an impact on the children will be introduced-whether it is Bhagavad Gita, Ramayan or Mahabharat. Bhagavad Gita is not only for the Hindus, it is for all. If experts say, it will definitely be introduced. However, it will not be done for this year, but from next year,” he added.

Gujarat Govt introduces Bhagavad Gita in syllabus

Earlier on March 17, Thursday, the Gujarat administration announced that it was introducing Shrimad Bhagavad Gita in the school syllabus for Classes 6-12. According to a circular issued by the state government, the holy scripture is being introduced to 'cultivate a sense of pride and connection to traditions'. It will be a part of the syllabus from the academic year 2022-23, Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani said.

"There should be Shlokas recitation, essay, paintings, essay, quiz competition, etc. on Shrimad Bhagavad Gita. The syllabus should be printed with audiovisuals," the circular added.

For Classes 6-9, it will be introduced in the form of stories and recitation in textbooks and for Classes 9-12, students will be offered a deeper introduction to Shrimad Bhagavad Gita.

A similar decision had been announced by the Haryana Government in December 2021 when Haryana education minister Kanwarpal Gurjar had declared that the state government will include the verses of Gita in the syllabus from the next session.