'Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana To Be Taught In MP Schools': CM Chouhan’s Big Announcement

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced that the excerpts from Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana, Mahabharata, and other religious books will be taught in the government schools of the state in order to inculcate moral values in the students.

Attacking people who criticise these religious texts, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said, “Ramayana, Mahabharata, Vedas, Upanishads will be taught to children in the state. There are some people in the country who take pleasure in criticising our culture, spirituality, religion, but they don't know that their actions are harming the country.”

"Ramayana, Mahabharat, Vedas, Upanishads and Shrimad Bhagavad Gita are our priceless books. These books have the ability to make a man perfect by inculcating moral values in him,” he said, adding, “Therefore, the teaching of our religious books will be implemented in the government schools of the state. I am saying this as the Chief Minister of the state.”

Chouhan’s statement came days after Bihar Education Minister and RJD leader Chandra Shekhar stirred a massive controversy by issuing anti-Hindu statements while he was addressing an event at Nalanda Open University in Patna.

Bihar minister’s derogatory remark on Ramcharitmanas

Sparking a massive row, Bihar Education Minister and RJD leader Chandra Shekhar recently made a controversial anti-Hindu comment and claimed that Tulsidas’ famous Ramcharitmanas spreads hatred in society.

Speaking at an event at Nalanda Open University in Patna, Chandra Shekhar said, "Why was Manusmriti burnt, because many abuses were given in it against a large section. Why was Ramcharitmanas resisted and which part was resisted? Lower caste people were not allowed to access education and it is said in the Ramcharitmanas that lower caste people become poisonous by getting an education as a snake becomes after drinking milk."

Further stating that Manusmriti and Ramcharitmanas spread hatred in society, the Minister said, "Manusmriti, Ramcharitmanas, Bunch of Thoughts by Guru Golwalkar... these books spread hatred in the society. Hatred will not make the country great, love will make the country great."