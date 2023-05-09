Bhagwant Mann Forms 3-member SIT To Probe Sexual Misconduct Charge On Cabinet Minister

After the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) issued a notice, the Punjab government announced the formation of a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations of sexual misconduct against food and civil supplies minister Lal Chand Kataruchak. NCSC head Vijay Sampla issued a notice on Friday to the state government seeking immediate action based on the complaint of sexual misconduct.

According to the Punjab Bureau of Investigation, the SIT consists of deputy inspector general (Border range, Amritsar) Narinder Bhargav, Gurdaspur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dayama Harish Kumar, and Pathankot SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh. The state government's decision also comes after Governor Banwarilal Purohit asked the state government to take strict action based on the purported video, which is said to be recorded by the victim.

Bhagwant Mann in a fix

The Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has found itself in a tough spot over these allegations against an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister with Jalandhar by-elections scheduled on May 10. The Lok Sabha constituency consists of a significant number of voters from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community and a delay in justice for the victim, who is also from the same community, can push the AAP towards a defeat in the segment.

However, there have been no attempts to cover up the matter with CM Bhagwant Mann ensuring the victim of complete action in the case based on the complaint. Meanwhile, the opposition parties including the BJP and the Congress have left no stone unturned in taking on the AAP over the allegations of sexual misconduct against its minister.

Punjab Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, who has been advocating the arrest of the AAP minister, has claimed that the Punjab government has lodged a 'false' case against him in a non-bailable section. Taking to Twitter, he said, "This SIT set up by @bhagwantmann is just an eyewash as he should first dismiss the tainted Minister Kataruchak as his video clips of sexual abuse of a poor boy stand verified by none less than the Governor Punjab by a report from the forensic lab! If an utterly false FIR can be filed against me merely for demanding compensation for farmers why NO Fir against Minister?"