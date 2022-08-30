Bhagwant Mann Plays Volleyball As He Launches Khedan Watan Punjab Dian In Jalandhar; WATCH

Showcasing his skills at the game, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday tried his hands at volleyball in a bid to kickstart the ''Khedan Watan Punjab Dian' sports event. CM Mann who was present to inaugurate the event in Jalandhar took to the volleyball court and played a match for around 10-15 minutes after addressing the people.

A video of the same has also gone viral on social media showing the Punjab CM trying his hands at the game. He was seen wearing a tracksuit along with a cap while he positioned himself in the centre among other players. The video was also shared by the AAP Punjab on their official Twitter handle.

The other young players were also seen as enthusiastic about sharing the court with the Chief Minister. The people present at the event lauded his gesture with cheers and applause.

'Khedan Watan Punjab Dian' event

A two-month-long sports event, 'Khedan Watan Punjab Dian' was inaugurated at the Guru Gobind Singh Stadium in Jalandhar by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

While four lakh players in six age groups are expected to participate in the competitions from block to the state level in 28 sports categories, state-level winners will be also given cash prizes of total Rs 6 crore. Notably, the games played in the event will be an annual feature in the state's sports calendar, the CM said in his address.

"I am elated to see Punjab happy and the youth in the field of sports," said CM Mann while speaking at the event.

Image: Twitter/@AAP_Punjab