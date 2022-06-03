Bhagwant Mann Postpones His Visit To Sidhu Moosewala's House Amid Anger In Moosa Village

As per sources, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann postponed his visit to the Moosa village on Friday where he was scheduled to meet Sidhu Moosewala's kin. This visit assumed significance in the wake of growing criticism about no Punjab Minister or AAP MP calling on the family members of the late singer-cum-Congress leader. However, sources revealed that Mann put his plan on hold after the people of Moosa village strongly opposed his entry. While AAP MLA Gurpreet Singh Banawali had reached the village beforehand, the protesters didn't allow him to enter Moosewala's house.

Speaking to Republic TV, an official stated, "The situation is peaceful. The situation is under control. The situation is sensitive as people are emotional. We have to respect everyone's emotions". On being asked about the Punjab CM calling off his visit, she added, "I am not authorized for this".

Meanwhile, sources added that heavy security is still in place at the Moosa village. According to sources, the officials are trying to pacify the family and angry villagers. Mann can still come to meet Moosewala's family depending on the wishes of the latter, sources added. On May 30, the Punjab CM had conceded the demand of the popular singer's father and announced a judicial probe into the incident.

In a statement, he stressed that the state government will request the Punjab & Haryana High Court Chief Justice to ask a sitting HC judge to probe the murder. Without explicitly calling for an NIA or CBI probe as demanded, CM Mann assured that the state government will extend its full cooperation to those carrying out the investigation. He also ordered an inquiry into the reduction of security for Moosewala.

Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the Jawahar Ke village. AAP came under fire for his murder as the state government reduced his security just a day earlier along with 423 other VIPs. Addressing a press conference, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra clarified that two police personnel from Commando Battalion were deployed with the singer but he didn't take them along while leaving the house. The assailants were booked under Sections 120B, 148, 149, 302, 307, 341 and 427 of the IPC and 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

On June 1, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra reconstituted the SIT under the supervision of ADGP Anti-Gangster Task Force head Pramod Ban. An official statement said, "In its fresh orders, the DGP stated that the SIT shall conduct the investigation on a day-to-day basis, arrest the perpetrators of this heinous crime, and on completion of the investigation, a police report under section 173 CrPCN shall be submitted in the court of competent jurisdiction. The SIT can co-opt any other police officer and take the assistance of any expert/officer, with approval of the DGP".