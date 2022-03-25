Bhagwant Mann Says Punjab MLAs To Get Pension For 1 Term Only; 'Irrespective Of Wins'

A week after being inducted as Punjab Chief Minister, on Friday Bhagwant Mann announced that Punjab MLAs and former MLAs will receive a pension only for a single tenure and irrespective of how many terms they win. The latest amendment adds to the string of reforms the debutant AAP-led government has announced since holding the fort in the border state.

"Punjab MLAs, ex MLAs will get a pension for only one term, irrespective of how many times they win. There will also be a reduction in allowances given to MLAs' families," Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann stated.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces slew of reforms

Previously, the Punjab CM sought a special financial package worth Rs one lakh crore from the Centre for the revival of the state's economy besides ensuring holistic development in the state during his first meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi five days after assuming the office. An official statement from the Punjab government said Mann sought an immediate financial package of Rs 50,000 crore each for two years to put the derailed economy back on track.

Amounting to another notable development, on March 23 CM Mann launched an anti-corruption helpline that will allow people to upload videos of officials asking for a bribe or indulging in other malpractices. Punjab's Vigilance Bureau is appointed to examine these complaints received -- in recorded video or audio formats -- on the anti-corruption helpline and take action. A dedicated team of police officials has also been set up for this purpose, said official sources here, adding that the helpline would work round-the-clock. CM Mann launched the number -- 9501200200 -- on the martyrdom day of legendary freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, and called it "an anti-corruption action line".

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann regularises jobs of 35,000 temporary employees

Amounting to a "historic" decision on Tuesday, March 22, announced that the AAP government has started the process of making the jobs of 35,000 group C and D employees permanent. Earlier the government used to hire these employees on a contractual basis but now as per the announcement of Bhagwant Mann, the Chief Secretary of the state has been asked to put an end to contractual and outsourcing recruitments.

Riding a wave for change and scripting the history of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, AAP won 92 seats in the 117-member state assembly in the recently held polls. Mann has promised a crackdown on corruption and a slew of welfare measures for the state's population.