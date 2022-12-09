Bhagwant Mann Takes U-turn On Goldy Brar's Detention In US; Says Matter Is 'confidential'

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has taken a complete U-turn on the supposed detention of gangster Goldy Brar in the US, as he now refused to comment on the matter he says is 'confidential'. Accused to have conspired the killing of Congress leader and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, a person claiming to be Brar confirmed in an interview that reports of his detention are just 'rumours'.

When asked about the reports of Brar's detention, Mann, while speaking to reporters said, "the matter is very serious and confidential. I won't say anything on it," before walking away.

#BREAKING | Bhagwant Mann says 'matter confidential' after embarrassment on Goldy Brar. Was the Punjab CM lying? Tune in here - https://t.co/HbKDYgrQFs pic.twitter.com/9rcO6j1Yga — Republic (@republic) December 9, 2022

Mann's previous statements on Brar's detention

Earlier this month, Mann claimed citing sources that Brar has been detained by the Police in California. "It is confirmed news that being the head of the state, I am stating that a big gangster who was sitting in Canada, Goldy Brar, has been detained in America," he said while in Ahmedabad on December 2. He also said that the gangster will "definitely be brought to India" and will be in the custody of the Punjab Police "very soon".

This claim was, however, soon refuted by Brar himself in a purported audio interview that surfaced on YouTube. When asked about Mann's confirmation of his detention, the gangster told the interviewer that he had already left the country and that he was neither detained nor interrogated. Soon after the denial, Mann became the target of opposition parties who accused him of lying to the people.

"The truth is out today that the AAP is a party of liars. The CM should seek an apology from the people of this country for lying and playing dirty politics,” BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said. Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal too slammed CM Mann for "playing politics" over the issue.

Apart from being an accused in Sidhu Moosewala's murder case, Gangster Brar is also said to be involved in terror activities by engaging with pro-Khalistan elements in Pakistan. Moreover, he has also been named as a key conspirator in a Dera Sacha Sauda follower's murder last month.

Image: ANI, PTI