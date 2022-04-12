Bhagwant Mann Meets President, VP; To Discuss AAP's Poll Promises With Kejriwal Later

UPDATE AT 12:35

Bhagwant Mann met President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on April 12 for the first time after taking oath as Punjab Chief Minister.

Shri Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister of Punjab, called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/iEZTZaPexp — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 12, 2022

He also met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took to Twitter to inform about the same.

"Today I am going to meet the Hon'ble President and the Vice President in Delhi," he wrote.

ਅੱਜ ਮਾਣਯੋਗ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਜੀ ਅਤੇ ਉੱਪ ਰਾਸ਼ਟਰਪਤੀ ਜੀ ਨੂੰ ਮਿਲਣ ਦਿੱਲੀ ਜਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਾਂ।



Following this, CM Mann will meet AAP's national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal at around 3 PM today (April 12). He will be holding a discussion over the free electricity scheme as promised earlier during the Punjab polls, ANI reported, citing AAP sources. Notably, one of the major campaign promises made by the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab was to provide 300 units of free electricity to residents in the state.

On those lines, a major announcement on the free electricity promise can be expected by the end of the day after the Punjab CM holds crucial meetings in the national capital.

Earlier, the Punjab Chief Minister, on Monday, April 11, sought time from people to resolve issues amid opposition pressure to fulfilling the AAP's pre-poll promises.

In a Facebook post, Mann asked the people of Punjab to have some patience and avered that he remembers every promise that has been made.

AAP's campaign promise of free electricity in Punjab

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party has been talking about providing free electricity to the people of Punjab for a long time now. It was also one of the first promises the party had made when it started campaigning for the Punjab Assembly elections, which it won in a historic verdict.

In this regard, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had also promised that if elected to power, the AAP government would provide 300 units of electricity to every household for free. In addition to this, he had also claimed that his government is providing an uninterrupted power supply in Delhi.

The AAP manifesto also highlighted this promise but did not mention the '300 units' further sticking to '24x7 electricity and free units'. While it has been almost a month since AAP has been voted to power, its promise is yet to be fulfilled in the state. The opposition continues to criticise Kejriwal and CM Bhagwant Mann over the same.

(Image: PTI)