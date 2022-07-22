Bhagwant Mann Writes To PM Modi On MSP Committee; 'give Representation To Punjab In Panel'

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar regarding the representation of Punjab in the MSP committee. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has demanded to include a representative from Punjab in the MSP committee.

“Farmers of Punjab have played an important role in the Green Revolution. Their rights cannot be forgotten,” Mann said.

“The Union Government has recently constituted the Committee regarding MSP under the Chairmanship of Sanjay Aggarwal, IAS (Retd), Ex-Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India. In this Committee, many experts and senior officers from various States have been included as members but no representation has been given to Punjab, the State in which the MSP mechanism is being implemented most successfully since the initiation of this Scheme," the Punjab Chief Minister wrote in his letter.

'Punjab has played a significant role in making the country self-sufficient in food grains': Bhagwant Mann

Mann said that Punjab has played a significant role in making the country self-sufficient in food grains by contributing about 35-40% of wheat and 25-30% of rice to the Central Pool during the last decade. He also said that approximately 60-62 million tonnes of wheat and rice are distributed per annum to about 800 million people in the country at highly subsidised rates under the NFSA, 2013.

“These welfare programmes for the poor have been made possible due to the contribution of Punjab. Further, due to the efforts of agricultural experts, farmers and policy planners, the country has become an exporter of rice and wheat. In 2021- 22, out of total global rice exports of about 54 million tonnes, India contributed about 21.5 million tonnes (about 40%). Punjab contributed heavily to these rice exports as rice is not the staple food of the Punjabis. India also exported about 8 million tonnes of wheat during 2021-22,” Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, in his letter, added.

Urging to get the MSP committee reconstituted by giving due representation to the State of Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann said that Punjab has played a key role in ushering in the green revolution and ensuring surplus food grain.

Centre constitutes MSP Committee

The Centre constituted a 29-member committee on MSP, natural farming, and other issues. The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said that a committee has been constituted to make the Minimum Support Price (MSP) more effective and transparent.

Along with MSP, this committee will also give suggestions on promoting zero-budget farming, changing cropping patterns, and other issues. The committee comprises representatives of the central government, state government, farmers, agricultural scientists and economists. However, farmers agitating across the country for the MSP guarantee have not sent any names to join the committee. Notably, the Modi government has kept the space vacant for three members of the United Kisan Morcha. It is pertinent to mention that the chairman of the MSP committee is former Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal.