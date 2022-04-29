Bhalswa Fire: Delhi Commission For Women Takes Cognizance; Seeks Detailed Report

Swati Maliwal, chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women summoned the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) commissioner over the Bhalswa Landfill fire on Friday. On Tuesday, a fire broke out at North Delhi's Bhalswa landfill, spreading rapidly and engulfing the area in thick toxic smoke.

In a letter sent to Sanjay Goel, Commissioner of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. the Delhi Commission of Women chief stated, "The Delhi Commission for Women has taken cognizance of the grievous incident of fire at the landfill site in Bhalswa, Delhi. The Commission has been informed that the residents of the area are facing several health issues due to the terrible fire ranging from the site. The residents have informed Commission that poisonous fumes generated due to the fire are entering the homes which are severely affecting the health of all residents including the women and children of the area. The incident has also damaged the houses of many women, thereby rendering them vulnerable to crime.”

“The Delhi Commission for Women Act, 1994 mandates the Commission to investigate and examine all matters relating to the safeguards provided for women under the Constitution and give recommendations to the Government on the issue of women's safety and Section 10 of the said Act empowers the Commission to seek any information from any office for the aforesaid purpose and gives it powers of a Civil Court in this regard,” the letter added.

Commission seeks detailed report on any fire reported in Bhalswa in last 15 years

The Commission has asked North MCD to provide the year-wide budget allocation for clearing up the Bhalswa landfill site and the detailed expenditure statement for the same. It has also asked to provide a detailed report of any fire caused in the Bhalswa landfill in the past 15 years.

The Delhi Commission for Women has asked the North MCD to provide the names and designation of all officers behind the Bhalswa fire incident. It has also asked to provide a report on the steps taken by MCD to prevent poisonous fumes from entering the houses of residents living nearby the landfill site.

The Commission has also asked the North MCD to provide a report on the steps taken to compensate those people whose houses and property have been damaged in the incident. It further asked to provide a copy of the complaints received by MCD in the past 5 years against the issues at the landfill and details of the action taken on each complaint.

Bhalswa Landfill Fire

A massive fire broke out at the Bhalswa landfill site in north Delhi on Tuesday. According to the officials, the fire department received information about the blaze around 5.47 p.m. on Tuesday. The fire at the Bhalswa landfill still continues to burn on its 4th day.

The increase in the temperature in Delhi as well as the toxic gases in the landfill area is causing difficulties to fire fighting services with regards to dousing off the fire. The toxic gases in the landfill area are reacting and hence the fire has still not been doused.

As per the officials, it might take a day or two to douse the fire completely in the area. The frequency of landfill fires has increased with rising temperatures over the last few months.