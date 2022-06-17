Bhalswa Landfill Fire: Delhi MCD Fined Rs 50 Lakh For 'negligence' By DPCC

Almost two months after the massive fire at the Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) claiming that it did not take the necessary measures required to prevent the fire which broke out in April at the Bhalswa landfill site and kept on raging for more than 10 days.

Noting that there was an inadequate compacting of municipal waste at the dumpsite, the pollution control body further said that "methane pockets could lead to subsurface fire at the landfill”. Notably, waste compaction in a landfill site helps to save valuable airspace and further extends the lifespan of the site. It also helps in minimising the risk of collapses, cave-ins, and fires.

The DPCC further also observed that the slope stability at the dumpsite spread over 70 acres of land was not adequate.

The fire kept on raging for more than 10 days, exacerbating the already polluted air in the nearby areas.

The incident took place on the evening of April 26 when fresh municipal solid waste caught fire around 5:30 pm at the top of the dumpsite on the side facing the Delhi-Chandigarh national highway.

North MCD's statement on the fire

Earlier, the MCD officials had reported that the fire affected around 300 square metres of area, however, it spread rapidly due to strong winds, added the DPCC said in a report.

“The reason reported for the fire incident was the excess release of methane gas, high temperature, and dry atmospheric conditions,” it said.

In its response to a show-cause notice issued on May 15, the erstwhile North MCD also informed that around 2,500 metric tonnes of fresh waste were being dumped at the landfill site every day due to land constraints.

“In this position, the height (of the dumpsite) is increasing and the slope is becoming steeper day by day due to which slope stabilization is a very challenging task. However, construction and demolition waste is consistently being used for the stabilization of waste and regular turning and compacting is being done,” it said in its reply.

It further added that the fire started in a short area but spread quickly due to various factors including high temperature, generation of uncontrolled methane gas in the garbage, presence of combustible material like plastic, dry leaves, papers, etc., and strong winds.

Image: PTI