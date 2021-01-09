Bhandara Fire: Fadnavis Demands High-level Probe, Compensation Announced For Families

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday expressed his condolences over the Bhandara fire tragedy demanding a high-level investigation into the negligence of the hospital authorities. Moreover, the BJP leader also demanded that a compensation of Rs 10 lakhs be paid to the parents who had lost their newborn infants to the tragedy. "Today what has happened in Bhandara shows that a massive human error is at play. Such a big NICU ward was prepared but no measures were made to ensure fire safety there?" questioned Fadnanvis.

"I visited the place and have with me the documents that say that on May 12, 2020, a notification was issued to ensure fire safety measures but it just lay around without anyone doing any work on it. If we would have done that, 10 infants would not have lost their lives. I demand a highest-level investigation and murder-level charges be leveled against those responsible for the negligence. Across Maharashtra, all such hospitals should now undergo a fire safety audit so that this kind of an incident is not repeated. I also demand families of the babies who passed away be given a compensation of Rs 10 lakhs," said Devendra Fadnavis.

Apprising about the situation, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, "In Bhandara, 10 children in the NICU ward passed away after a short circuit caused a massive fire. This unleashed black smoke. Nurses, ward persons tried to save the infants. Out of 17, they managed to save 7 infants, while we lost 10 babies."

Read: NCPCR Writes To Bhandara Collector On Hospital Fire Incident, Seeks Action Taken Report

Read: Bhandara Fire Tragedy: 2018 RTI Reply Reveals Fire Safety Instruments Weren't Installed

Bhandara fire tragedy

In a tragic incident, 10 newborn children died after a fire broke out at the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Bhandara District General Hospital in Maharashtra at 2 am today. The nurse on duty opened the Intensive Care Unit door late at night and saw a large amount of smoke in the room. He immediately informed the hospital authorities, after which a fire brigade was called. As per the SP of Bhandara district, 7 to 8 children were rescued, meanwhile, 10 children died due to suffocation caused by the fire outbreak.

Civil Surgeon in Bhandara, Pramod Khandate said, "10 children have died in a fire that broke out at Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Bhandara District General Hospital at 2 am today. 7 children have been rescued so far."

Expressing his condolences to the bereaved family members, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took to Twitter and stated, "Heart-wrenching tragedy in Bhandara, Maharashtra, where we have lost precious young lives." Hoping for a speedy recovery of the injured children, PM Modi said that his thoughts are with all the families who have lost their children in the fire incident.

Read: Bhandara Fire Incident: Maha CM Orders Probe; Harsh Vardhan Takes Stock Of Situation

Read: Bhandara Fire Incident Leaves Bollywood Celebs Saddened; They Call It 'colossal Tragedy'