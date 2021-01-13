Bhandara Fire: Maharashtra Governor Visits Hospital; Announces Ex-gratia For Infants' Kin

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari reached Nagpur on Wednesday to visit the Bhandara District Hospital after newborn infants died tragically after a fire broke out in Bhandara Hospital on January 9. The hospital had been operating without a mandatory No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the local fire department since its inception in 1981, which is currently the point of contention. At the hospital, the Governor announced an assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the families of all children who had died, and directed the administration that there is no recurrence.

In a tragic incident, 10 newborn children died after a fire broke out at the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Bhandara District General Hospital in Maharashtra. The nurse on duty opened the Intensive Care Unit door late at night and saw a large amount of smoke in the room. He immediately informed the hospital authorities, after which a fire brigade was called. As per the SP of Bhandara district, 7 to 8 children were rescued, meanwhile, 10 children died due to suffocation caused by the fire outbreak. Civil Surgeon in Bhandara, Pramod Khandate said, "10 children have died in a fire that broke out at Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Bhandara District General Hospital at 2 am today. 7 children have been rescued so far." Later, politicians across party lines visited the hospital and extended condolences.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed sorrow and called it a heart-wrenching tragedy, whereas former Congress President Rahul Gandhi also described the incident as extremely tragic and appealed to the state government to provide all possible assistance to the families of the dead and injured.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had also expressed grief over the tragic event and had ordered an immediate inquiry into the matter and directed the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police to investigate into the case. State health minister Rajesh Tope announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased. The state's opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis called for an immediate probe into the accident and demanded the culprits to be strictly punished while also expressing grief over the tragic accident. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh ordered Bhandara SP to file a primary report. Also, the case has been ordered to be investigated by the National Fire Service College (NFSC) team.

