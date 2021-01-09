Bhandara Fire Tragedy: 2018 RTI Reply Reveals Fire Safety Instruments Weren't Installed

In a big disclosure following the tragic fire incident at Bhandara hospital in Maharashtra, an RTI reply from 2018 has revealed that fire safety instruments were not installed in the premises. Republic TV accessed the RTI response of 2018 that revealed fire hydrants, fire sprinklers, smoke alarms, fire extinguishers and fire escape ladders were not installed in the hospital premises even as the reasons of the Janauary 9 tragedy is yet to be ascertained. Seven children lost their lives due to suffocation while three children succumbed to burn injuries in the fire that broke out at the Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) of Bhandara District General Hospital in the early hours of Saturday.

Speaking to Republic TV, RTI activist Vikas Madankar noted that the incident was the result of a major lapse from the administration. Further, the RTI activist revealed that there was no response to the RTI filed by him and that there were no improvements made after. Vikas Madankar also revealed that the hospital lacked the 'most basic' safety instrument - smoke alarms, remarking that even the basic safety instruments were missing from the hospital.

Maharashtra CM orders urgent probe

Following the tragic incident, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has ordered an immediate inquiry into the matter and has directed the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police to investigate into the case. State health minister Rajesh Tope announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased in the fire accident at the hospital in Bhandara and is also scheduled to visit the hospital at 5 pm on Saturday. The state's opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis called for an immediate probe into the accident and demanded the culprits to be strictly punished while also expressing grief over the tragic accident. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh ordered Bhandara SP to file a primary report and is also scheduled to visit the hospital on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, Bhandara District Collector Sandip Kadam said, "the fire that broke out at around 2 AM claimed lives of 10 children. But we have been able to save the lives of 7 children. A technical committee will investigate to ascertain the reason behind the fir."

Speaking about the incident, Bhandara SP said that the hospital authorities informed that the 10 children died due to suffocation caused by the fire outbreak. Authorities further informed that when the nurse on duty opened the Intensive Care Unit door and saw a large amount of smoke in the room, he immediately informed the hospital authorities, after which a fire brigade was called.

