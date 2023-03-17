Bharadwaj Says Not Many Influenza Cases In Delhi But Asked Officials To Conduct Early Screening

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday said the city government has directed authorities to conduct early screening to detect cases of influenza in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference, he said though the peak of seasonal influenza is over by March, a large number of cases are being registered this time in parts of the country.

"People who have had severe asthma or Covid are among those impacted the most by influenza. Extra precaution is needed for those aged above 65 and children below five years of age," he said.

The Delhi health minister said the Centre has issued Covid advisory for six states but Delhi is not on the list. "However, we are issuing an advisory to check the spread of influenza," Bharadwaj said.

"Instructions have been issued to authorities for early screening to detect cases. There are not many cases in Delhi hospitals an we are closely monitoring the situation," he said.

Bharadwaj also said that the city government has no plan for making masks mandatory. The focus is on taking precautionary measures such as avoiding public places, washing hands etc, he added.