Bharat Bandh Called On May 25 Demanding Caste-based Census Of OBCs; Details Inside

In view of protesting against the Centre for not conducting a caste-based census of the OBCs, the All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF) has called for a Bharat Bandh on May 25, Wednesday. As stated by Neeraj Dhiman, Saharanpur District President of the Bahujan Mukti Party (BMP), the bandh is being called for protesting and raising their demands to the Centre.

In addition to demands concerning OBCs, several other problems surround the call for a nationwide bandh including the use of EVMs during elections and the issue of reservations for the SC/ST/OBC categories in private sectors.

Apart from the BAMCEF, the bandh has also garnered the support of the Bahujan Mukti Party, where the party's acting state president DP Singh has urged the people to make it successful. Furthermore, Waman Meshram, the National convener of Bahujan Kranti Morcha extended his support to the Bharat Bandh on May 25.

Meshram has also been rallying support for the bandh and sharing it on his social media handles. Earlier, he claimed that some forces are creating an atmosphere of disturbance to divert the attention of people from the May 25 Bharat Bandh, especially the OBCs so they can't join the movement.

Notably, two similar protests were earlier carried out on March 22 and April 18 respectively.

Why is the Bharat Bandh called?

While social media campaigns and preparations are taking place on a full scale for the bandh, check the key reasons for calling the Bharat Bandh on May 25.

Regarding the scandals around EVMs in elections The Centre didn’t conduct an OBC census based on caste SC/ST/OBC reservations in the private sector The need to introduce a law guaranteeing MSP to farmers For raising a voice against NRC/CAA/NPR For resuming the old pension scheme Demands for separate electorates in OBC reservation in Panchayat elections in Odisha and Madhya Pradesh Against the displacement of tribal people under the garb of environmental protection Against forcing people to get vaccinated. Protection against labour laws that were secretly made against workers during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Placing these demands, the party has appealed to the people to shut down their businesses and work to participate in the bandh willingly.

Image: Twitter/@Rakesh_BVM