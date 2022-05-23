Bharat Bandh Called On May 25 Demanding Caste-based Census Of OBCs; Details Inside

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/@Rakesh_BVM
In view of protesting against the Centre for not conducting a caste-based census of the OBCs, the All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF) has called for a Bharat Bandh on May 25, Wednesday. As stated by Neeraj Dhiman, Saharanpur District President of the Bahujan Mukti Party (BMP), the bandh is being called for protesting and raising their demands to the Centre.
In addition to demands concerning OBCs, several other problems surround the call for a nationwide bandh including the use of EVMs during elections and the issue of reservations for the SC/ST/OBC categories in private sectors.
Apart from the BAMCEF, the bandh has also garnered the support of the Bahujan Mukti Party, where the party's acting state president DP Singh has urged the people to make it successful. Furthermore, Waman Meshram, the National convener of Bahujan Kranti Morcha extended his support to the Bharat Bandh on May 25.
Why Bharat Bandh called on 25th May???— #मै_भी_बेरोजगार (@rakesh_bvm) May 21, 2022
What are their demands?@PMOIndia@AmitShahOffice#25thmaybharatbandh pic.twitter.com/VnIpe0vD6C
Meshram has also been rallying support for the bandh and sharing it on his social media handles. Earlier, he claimed that some forces are creating an atmosphere of disturbance to divert the attention of people from the May 25 Bharat Bandh, especially the OBCs so they can't join the movement.
Notably, two similar protests were earlier carried out on March 22 and April 18 respectively.
While social media campaigns and preparations are taking place on a full scale for the bandh, check the key reasons for calling the Bharat Bandh on May 25.
Placing these demands, the party has appealed to the people to shut down their businesses and work to participate in the bandh willingly.