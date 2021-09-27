Bharat Bandh: Clashes Erupt As Protestors Break Barricades, Breach Security In Noida

As the protests continue after the Bharat Bandh call given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the protestors breached the heavy security deployment in Noida. Visuals showed the protesting farmers breaking the barricades to surpass the security presence. In addition, the protestors also clashed with the police as they broke down the barricades.

After the protests began on Monday, daily life was affected due to the traffic near the borders of the national capital. Visuals from the Gurugram-Delhi border area showed thousands of cars stuck in traffic jams. Moreover, the protestors also blocked other borders, highways and railway tracks near the National Capital Region (NCR). The protests also erupted in other parts of the country in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh wherein similar clashes between the protestors and the police were reported.

Massive traffic snarl seen at Gurugram-Delhi border as vehicles entering the national capital are being checked by Delhi Police and paramilitary jawans, in wake of Bharat Bandh called by farmer organisations today. pic.twitter.com/dclgkqp3X1 — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2021

Rakesh Tikait apologises for traffic jam

Earlier on Monday, SKM leader Rakesh Tikait apologised for the massive traffic jam at Delhi's borders. In addition, he assured that the protesting farmers had arranged water, tea and food for passengers who were stuck in traffic. Moreover, he stated that the farmers have been protesting for the last 10 months. Tikait has also assured that medical services and ambulances will not be stopped. Bharat Bandh across India with shops, institutions kept shut for 6 AM to 4 PM to mark the first year anniversary of the passage of the 3 farm laws.

Farmers protest against three laws

The farmers have been protesting for over a year against the three laws that were passed by the Centre. The protests have been taking place at Delhi's borders - Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur. The protesters have demanded a total repeal by the Parliament. The protest peaked when farmers broke down barricades, entered Delhi, clashing with police and hoisted the SKM flag at the Red Fort on Republic Day. After the violence witnessed on Republic Day, Delhi police fortified the city borders by cementing nails near barricades, deploying additional troops, adding barbed wires etc blocking access to the roads completely.

The farmers have maintained that 'No Ghar Wapsi till Law Wapsi' while the Centre has asked the unions to send its set of demands to amend in the law. The SC-appointed panel has submitted its report to the apex court after holding several rounds of talks with many farmer unions, trade unions, manufacturers, food processing units etc. Talks between Centre and farmers stalled after 13 rounds, before the January 26 violence at Red Fort.