Bharat Bandh: Essential Services Hit On Day 1 Of Nationwide Strike Called By Trade Unions

The unified forum of central trade unions has called for a Bharat Bandh on March 28 and 29 to protest against the central government's policies. Employees from various sectors are set to join the protest against the government, and there are several services that are set to be hit in this two day 'Bharat Bandh'.

List of sectors affected due to Bharat Bandh

Several sectors like banking, insurance and telecom, among others have been hit due to Bharat Bandh. Strike notices have been issued by unions in sectors such as coal, steel, oil, postal, Income Tax and copper.

Why Bharat Bandh?

A countrywide general strike has been organised by various centeral trade unions across the country. The trade unions and banking unions announced that they will participate in a countrywide general strike to protest rising unemployment, low wages, the privatisation of public sector banks, and the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021, among other problems.

Bharat Bandh news: Updates from various parts of the country

In Kerala, the effect of Bandh is seen with ANI reporting images of empty streets of Thiruvananthapuram. In the state, only emergency services are excluded from the Bandh.

Kerala | To protest against government policies, different trade unions have called for a nationwide strike/bandh today & tomorrow, March 28 & 29. Only emergency services are excluded from the strike.



Visuals from Thiruvananthapuram pic.twitter.com/wC3AbQ8Ied — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022

In West Bengal's Jadavpur, Kolkata, different trade unions are taking part in the Bharat Bandh. Visuals from ANI show protestors taking to the streets. It is pertinent to mention that earlier, WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ordered state government offices to remain open on the Bandh days.

West Bengal | A 48 hours nationwide strike/bandh called by different trade unions to protest against govt policies to be observed today & tomorrow, March 28 & 29.



Visuals from Jadavpur, Kolkata pic.twitter.com/KIXENBe73Z — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022

In Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, the Left parties organised blockades at the Bhubaneshwar railway station during the earlier hours of the Bharat Bandh. Protestors are staging "rail roko" as transport sector is affected as well.

Earlier, unions in the railways and defence sectors mobilised in favour of the strike at several locations, the statement from Trade Unions said. Statement from the trade Union further added that roadways, transport workers and electricity workers have decided to join the strike in spite of the impending threat of ESMA (Essential Services Maintenance Act) in Haryana and Chandigarh. ESMA prohibits any strike when invoked.

Advisory from Power Ministry

As a precautionary step, in response to the Bharat Bandh on March 28 and 29, the Power Ministry issued an advisory to the states to avoid any disruption in power supply.

"Ministry of Power issues advisory to States, CEA, All RPCs, CPSUs, NLDC, RLDCs to ensure maintaining and reliability of electricity grid during the strike called by National Convention of Workers from 28th to 30th March. The Ministry advised that all the power utilities shall take necessary measures to ensure round the clock normal functioning of the electricity Grid and availability of all plants, transmission lines and substations," read a statement issued by the Power Ministry.