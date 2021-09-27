Last Updated:

'Want to send message' | Bharat Bandh: Farmers Block Highways, Ghazipur Border To Mark 1st Anniversary Of Farm Laws

Farmers Union have called for Bharat Bandh on Monday till 4 PM to mark the one year anniversary of the enactment of three farm laws by the Central Government.

Bhavyata Kagrana

Following the Bharat Bandh demonstration called by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the protesting farmers blocked the Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana border), Delhi-Amritsar National Highway, and Ghazipur border on Monday morning. Taking to Twitter, the Kisan Ekta Morcha announced the participation of 100+ organisations while ensuring 'none of the emergency establishments & services will be hampered'. The shutdown has been called to push for the repeal of three agriculture laws formulated by the Central government.

Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana border) to remain blocked till 4 pm, says a protestor

Delhi-Amritsar National Highway in Shahabad area of Haryana's Kurukshetra blocked by farmers

Traffic movement closed from Uttar Pradesh towards Ghazipur due to protest

'We just want to send a message' says Rakesh Tikait

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait reached the protest site and informed reporters that they have not sealed down anything while shopkeeprs are requested to open their shops after 4 PM. 

Punjab Police urges farmers to protest peacefully

Meanwhile, Punjab Police officer Sanjeev Kumar informed that they have requested farmers to protest peacefully. 

"Our forces have been deployed in a systematic manner by city police head. Wherever farmers are protesting, forces have been deployed there since 5 in the morning. We have told them to protest peacefully. Whatever protests I have seen, the Kisans have maintained the Law and Order. You also don't talk to them if anything happens, if there is anything tell me I will talk to their seniors. I am sure that they will not do anything. We have arranged food, water and team for our Jawans," said Punjab Police officer deployed at protest area.

BJP counters 'Bharat Bandh' with 'Bharat Khula Hai'

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Kapil Mishra on Monday morning tweeted in Hindi asserting, 'this is new India, no one can stop it'. 

Bharat bandh called by protesting farmers

In the latest development, the State Government of Tamil Nadu, Chattisgarh, Kerala, Punjab, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh has extended their support to the nationwide protest. On Monday morning, hundreds of farmers were seen blocking highways in Punjab and Haryana while daily life started getting disturbed with heavy traffic in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Farmer unions along with their supporters, including trade unions, have made detailed plans to ensure that daily activities remain suspended today across the country for the success of their nationwide strike. 

Why have farmers have Bharat bandh today?

To mark the first anniversary of the enactment of the three farm laws, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called for Bharat Bandh. SKM leader Rakesh Tikait had informed that people who need to visit doctors will be allowed otherwise roads will be closed. 'Apart from ambulances, vegetable and milk vehicles everything will be closed,' added SKM leader Tikait. He has also demanded support from all traders and shopkeepers by asking them to keep their oppressions suspended. 

