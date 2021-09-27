Following the Bharat Bandh demonstration called by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the protesting farmers blocked the Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana border), Delhi-Amritsar National Highway, and Ghazipur border on Monday morning. Taking to Twitter, the Kisan Ekta Morcha announced the participation of 100+ organisations while ensuring 'none of the emergency establishments & services will be hampered'. The shutdown has been called to push for the repeal of three agriculture laws formulated by the Central government.

Visuals from Shambhu border

Farmer organisations have called a "Bharat Bandh" today against the three farm laws.

The traffic movement has been closed from Uttar Pradesh towards Ghazipur due to protest.

Ambulances, doctors or those going for an emergency can pass through. We've not sealed down anything, we just want to send a message. We appeal to the shopkeepers to keep their shops closed for now and open only after 4pm. No farmer is coming here from outside: Rakesh Tikait, BKU pic.twitter.com/HaBDbFFKLT — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 27, 2021

Punjab Police urges farmers to protest peacefully

Meanwhile, Punjab Police officer Sanjeev Kumar informed that they have requested farmers to protest peacefully.

"Our forces have been deployed in a systematic manner by city police head. Wherever farmers are protesting, forces have been deployed there since 5 in the morning. We have told them to protest peacefully. Whatever protests I have seen, the Kisans have maintained the Law and Order. You also don't talk to them if anything happens, if there is anything tell me I will talk to their seniors. I am sure that they will not do anything. We have arranged food, water and team for our Jawans," said Punjab Police officer deployed at protest area.

BJP counters 'Bharat Bandh' with 'Bharat Khula Hai'

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Kapil Mishra on Monday morning tweeted in Hindi asserting, 'this is new India, no one can stop it'.

Bharat bandh called by protesting farmers

In the latest development, the State Government of Tamil Nadu, Chattisgarh, Kerala, Punjab, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh has extended their support to the nationwide protest. On Monday morning, hundreds of farmers were seen blocking highways in Punjab and Haryana while daily life started getting disturbed with heavy traffic in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Farmer unions along with their supporters, including trade unions, have made detailed plans to ensure that daily activities remain suspended today across the country for the success of their nationwide strike.

Why have farmers have Bharat bandh today?

To mark the first anniversary of the enactment of the three farm laws, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called for Bharat Bandh. SKM leader Rakesh Tikait had informed that people who need to visit doctors will be allowed otherwise roads will be closed. 'Apart from ambulances, vegetable and milk vehicles everything will be closed,' added SKM leader Tikait. He has also demanded support from all traders and shopkeepers by asking them to keep their oppressions suspended.